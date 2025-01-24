BJP respects ideology of B R Ambedkar: Rai

Jamshedpur, Jan 24 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Ravindra Rai on Friday accused the Congress of disrespecting B R Ambedkar the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Advertisment

He said Congress governments had given Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to various party leaders but not to Ambedkar.

Addressing a party workers seminar, he claimed that the BJP has always respected the ideology and principles of Ambedkar.

Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed the five pilgrim places related to Ambedkar and declared to observe November 26 the birthday of Ambedkar as 'Constitution Day'. PTI BS RG