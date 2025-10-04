BJP restless with Congress guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the BJP of being restless over the Congress government's 'five guarantee schemes' and of trying to mislead people with false charges.

He was replying to the allegations raised by some BJP leaders that the state government might be using the National Disaster Response Funds (NDRF) due to which the flood relief works were affected and compensation have not been paid to the flood hit people.

"We never used NDRF on our guarantees. For the BJP, the five guarantees have become like jaundice. They are restless because of our guarantees. They are even copying our scheme in Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Belagavi.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "He had said that guarantees cannot be implemented. Didn't we do it? We will fulfill what we have promised." The chief minister also took on the BJP over its claims of a leadership tussle in Congress.

"Why is BJP so worried about our party? Why should they break their heads on the internal matters of our party? Who are they? Are they our high command? I do not want to reply to BJP's queries," he remarked.

Earlier, he noted that a super speciality hospital was being inaugurated in Belagavi and criticised the opposition, saying, "The BJP leaders didn't do anything though they were in power for four years." The discussions on leadership change in Karnataka resurfaced after two ruling Congress leaders including Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should become the next chief minister of the state.

According to former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda, the change of guard may happen in November.

The Disciplinary Committee of Congress state unit served them show-cause notices stating that their statement caused embarrassment to the party. PTI GMS ADB