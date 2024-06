Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP sitting MP D Arvind retained Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana with a margin of over one lakh votes, defeating his nearest Congress rival T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday.

Arvind secured 5,92,318 votes, while Jeevan Reddy got 4,83,077 votes.

Congress nominee G Vami Krishna won the Peddapalle LS constituency by defeating his BJP rival Srinivas Gomase by 1,31,364 votes. PTI SJR VVK ANE