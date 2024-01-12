BJP retains power in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council

Haflong (Assam), Jan 12 (PTI) The BJP has retained power in Assam's North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), with the saffron party bagging 25 seats in the 30-member governing body in Dima Hasao district, officials said on Friday.

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am on Friday, ended late in the evening as the process was conducted using ballot papers, they said.

The BJP emerged victorious in 25 seats, including the six they won uncontested, they said.

Debolal Garlosa, the incumbent chief executive member of NCHAC, won from Dehangi constituency.

Three seats were won by Independent candidates, they said.

The NCHAC has 30 members, of whom 28 are elected and two are nominated.

Polling for the 13th NCHAC was held on January 8, and a voter turnout of 85.78 per cent was recorded, officials said.

It was completed in a peaceful manner across 231 polling stations in 22 constituencies across Dima Hasao district. PTI COR SSG ACD MNB