BJP retains power in Nagpur, emerges as single largest party in Akola, Amravati

Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday emerged as the single largest party in municipal corporations of Nagpur, Akola and Amravati in eastern Maharashtra, while the Congress was the top performer in Chandrapur.

In Nagpur, the BJP retained power for the fourth time in a row by winning 102 out of 151 seats, while its ally, Shiv Sena won only one seat. Congress won 34 seats, AIMIM six, Indian Muslim league 4 , Shiv Sena (UBT) 2 seats, while NCP and BSP won a seat each.

The BJP had contested 143 seats and Shiv Sena eight seats. Congress had contested all 151 seats on its own.

In Chandrapur, Congress won 27 out of 66 seats while BJP won 23. Shiv Sena (UBT) won six seats, Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh (backed by Congress) won three, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi two, while AIMIM, BSP and Shiv Sena won a single seat each. Independents bagged two seats.

In Amravati Municipal Corporation, BJP won 25 out of 87 seats, Yuva Swabhiman party 16, Congress 15, AIMIM 11, NCP 11, Shiv Sena three, BSP three, Shiv Sena (UBT) two and VBA 11.

In Akola, BJP won 38 out of 80 seats, Congress 21, Shiv Sena (UBT) six, VBA five, AIMIM three, NCP (SP) three while Shiv Sena, NCP, Mahanagar Vikas party and Independent bagged a single seat each. PTI CLS KRK