BJP retains power in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies by defeating united NCP

Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) The BJP on Friday trounced the opposition including the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and NCP (SP) by winning decisive mandates in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad in the civic polls, retaining power in both municipal corporations.

The saffron party also emerged victorious elsewhere in Western Maharashtra which includes Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur and Satara districts.

In Pune, the results of 135 out of 165 seats were declared by late evening. The BJP bagged 95 seats, while Congress, NCP and NCP (SP) won 15, 20 and 2 seats, respectively.

In neighboring industrial hub of Pimpri Chinchwad, BJP retained power by winning 84 seats out of 127. Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 36.

During the campaign, Ajit Pawar launched a frontal attack on his state-level ally BJP, targeting the saffron party's local leadership for 'derailed' development and corruption in the two civic bodies over the past nine years.

The Nationalist Congress Party's reduced strength in Pune is expected to considerably diminish Ajit Pawar's clout within the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state.

Seeking to stop the BJP which threatened his dominance in the region, he joined hands with the NCP (SP), more than two years after parting ways with uncle Sharad Pawar and splitting the party.

In Pune, Ajit Pawar was seen taking on Union Minister and the city's BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, he targeted local BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, alleging massive corruption in the civic body.

Speaking to reporters, Mohol said that BJP put forward an agenda of development. He thanked the people for reposing faith in the party again.

Ajit Pawar, in a post on X, said he accepted the results. "The mandate given by people is supreme and we accept it with great humility," he said. PTI SPK KRK