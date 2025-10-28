BJP revokes suspension of former MLA Babruwan Khandade, Ganesh Hake

Latur (Maharashtra), Oct 28 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday revoked the suspension of former MLA Babruwan Khandade and spokesperson Ganesh Hake from the party.

Action had been taken against the two leaders for the breach of party discipline during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

State BJP secretary Mukund Kulkarni issued an official statement on Tuesday, announcing the revocation.

Both the leaders had submitted their explanations to the party's disciplinary committee which decided to lift the suspension with immediate effect, the release said. PTI COR KRK