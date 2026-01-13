'BJP rolling out red carpet to China instead of showing red eyes': Cong's dig at CPC team's visit

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP after a Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation visited the ruling party's headquarters here, accusing it of showing hypocrisy in its dealings with that country and asking whether it raises the issue of repeated Chinese transgressions during such interactions.

The opposition party accused the BJP of rolling out a "red carpet" to China when it is supposed to show "laal aankh (red eyes)" to the neighbouring country.

The Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said his party demands full accountability and complete transparency from the government on its China policy.

"This must include public disclosure of the agenda, outcomes and minutes of all closed-door meetings held between the representatives of the CPC and the BJP/RSS functionaries," Khera said at a press conference here.

His remarks come a day after a CPC delegation, led by its international department's vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters.

During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China", BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.

The Congress leader also slammed the government over the CPC delegation calling on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday, saying "non-state players" should not be allowed to control state policy.

"As far as (CPC delegation) meeting with Hosable is concerned, we have always maintained that these non-state players should not be allowed to control state policy. The RSS works behind shadows. It is a non-registered organisation and why should a non-registered organisation which is ashamed even in coming out openly is allowed to control state policy and hold these meetings," Khera said.

"What is it that they have to discuss? Culture, I hope. But this is for the BJP-RSS to answer," he added.

On the CPC delegation visiting the BJP headquarters, Khera said there is no problem in any political party meeting or engaging in dialogue with a political party from another country, "but we do have a problem — with BJP's hypocrisy, pretence and deceit".

"For years, the BJP kept shouting that the Congress had signed an MoU, and now they themselves are holding meetings. We have a problem with the BJP's intentions, because after these closed-door meetings, the country has to bear the consequences," he said.

The BJP has a habit of questioning the Congress party about meeting the CPC members and Chinese officials, and they unleash a fake propaganda full of lies, but the moot question should be what actually transpires in their own meetings with Chinese officials and the CPC, Khera asked.

"Nothing is known about the nature of these meetings and the collaboration these meetings have fostered between the CPC and the BJP/RSS ecosystem," he said.

Posing questions, Khera asked whether the BJP raises the issue of repeated Chinese transgressions during such meetings.

"Do they talk about restoring the status quo ante (pre-2020) at the Ladakh border and the LAC (Line of Actual Control)? Their rampant military construction and building villages near the LAC?" he said.

He further asked if they talked about the "astronomical trade imbalance" with China and the "rampant flooding" of Chinese goods in India.

"Do these meetings talk about the Chinese ban on providing rare earth minerals and specialised fertilisers to India? Do these meetings talk about the numerous detentions of Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese authorities over the years?" Khera said.

The Congress leader asked whether the BJP ever confronted China about their role in assisting Pakistan in Operation Sindoor and providing them with weapons, technology and jets.

"'Laal Aankh' claims, in reality, have become the BJP's 'Laal Salaams' to the Communist Party of China! Our strategic interests, our territorial integrity and sovereignty have been severely compromised in the Modi government following the path to pathetic surrender. Hurting India's national interests has become the essence of PM Modi's foreign policy," he alleged.

"In Galwan, 20 Indian Army bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice but Modi ji fuelled China's expansionist ambitions by giving the Chinese a clean chit," Khera claimed.

China backed Pakistan militarily during Operation Sindoor, a fact acknowledged by India's Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who described China as one of India's "adversaries", but the Modi government has now proposed lifting the ban on Chinese companies, he said.

"The Chinese foreign minister, just like US President Donald Trump, has claimed that they intervened to 'stop the war' between India and Pakistan, but following his 'maun vrat' on the issue, Modi ji has maintained absolute silence," Khera said.

China is making persistent efforts to intrude into the "Chicken Neck" – the Siliguri Corridor – via South Doklam, yet the Modi government is "caught snoozing", he alleged.

"China calls the Shaksgam Valley, an integral part of India, 'as belonging to China', while justifying infrastructure construction in the Indian territory, but Modi ji invited the CPC to the BJP office," he said.

The BJP has maintained a continuous relationship with the CPC and since 2008, at least 12 such interactions between the BJP and China have taken place, he said. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS