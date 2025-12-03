BJP RS MP seeks withdrawal of halal certification on non-meat products

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A BJP member in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded withdrawal of "halal certification" to non-meat products, saying it is against the Constitution, which gives the right to all to practise one's own faith.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Medha Vishram Kulkarni said the concept of halal is associated with a specific religion and faith and the same should not be imposed on people of other faiths.

She also said private bodies should not be allowed to issue such certification on products that are sold outside the country and it should be done only by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has the right to issue food certification.

"India is a secular country and people of other faiths also live in India. There are people for whom eating halal meat is against their faith. Such as Hindus and Sikhs, specifically," said Kulkarni, the party's Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

Moreover, imposing "halal certified" meat on non-vegetarian people does not seem right in a secular country and it is also against the Constitution because "our Constitution gives the right to respect one's own faith", she said.

The Rajya Sabha MP questioned halal certification given to non-meat products such as milk, sugar, oil, medicine, etc.

"Not only this, non-food items like construction material, cement, plastic, chemicals or other... have also been given halal certification. It is illogical and full of apprehensions, which undermines secularism," she claimed.

My demand is that halal certification for non-meat and other non-food items be immediately withdrawn, Kulkarni said in Hindi, adding that private institutions' authority to grant such certification should be revoked with immediate effect.

Kulkarni said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been given rights to give food certification and private institutions or bodies should not be allowed to give such certification.

"Despite this provision, religious institutions or private organisations have the right (to do halal certification). My demand is that, for those who believe in halal, if certification is to be given, it should be given through the government system and the charges for such certification should be deposited in the government treasury," she said.

Halal is an Arabic word meaning permissible or lawful in Islamic tradition.

Kulkarni said halal certification charges lead to price rise that is paid by "consumers" of all faiths, indirectly.

This situation hampers consumer's freedom, market's transparency and social equality, she added.