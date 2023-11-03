BJP-RSS can try as hard as they can, Congress will repeat its govt in Rajasthan: State Cong chief Dotasra

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said the BJP-RSS can try as hard as they can but his party is going to repeat its government in the state.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action at his premises and summonses to his sons, Dotasra said the BJP-RSS will do everything because they know that they will not win the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election and have failed to win the hearts of people.

"The BJP and the RSS can try as hard as they can, but the Congress is going to repeat its government in the state," Dotasra told reporters in Sikar after filing his nomination papers from the Lachhmangarh Assembly seat.

Apart from Dotasra, Congress's Vishvendra Singh (Deeg) and Ramesh Meena (Sapotra), and the BJP's Siddhi Kumar (Bikaner East), Deepti Maheswari (Rajsamand) and Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh (Nathdwara) filed their nomination papers.

A total of 294 candidates filed nomination papers from 166 seats on Friday. The last date for filing nominations for the November 25 polls is November 6.

Replying to a question on the ED action, Dotasra said, "They will do everything because they are not winning the election and have failed to win the hearts of people. I am the son of a teacher who had done no wrong in his entire life. The ED takes action when I speak against the BJP and the RSS." He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses investigating agencies as its weapons, instead of contesting elections on real issues. Dotasra said he will pray to god to give good sense to BJP leaders.

The Congress leader said development work involving a total amount of Rs 1,800 crore has taken place in Lachhmangarh, but BJP leaders claim in their speeches that the city's name has been maligned.

He said even after almost 10 years of the BJP's rule at the Centre, the promises made by the saffron party are yet to be fulfilled.

"Those asking for an account of 70 years from the Congress are not able to give an account of their nine years," Dotasra said.

He also claimed that the state BJP is divided into factions and those who failed as MPs have been pitted in the Assembly polls.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI AG RC