BJP-RSS never accepted Constitution, their affection for Ambedkar just a show: Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday accused the BJP of ignoring marginalised communities and alleged atrocities against Dalits, backward communities and women have increased under the current dispensation at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute at 'Chaityabhoomi' on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Gaikwad also said the BJP's affection towards the legendary social reformer and jurist was "only a show." "Since a government with Manuwadi ideology has come to power, crimes against Dalits and backward communities have gone up. Atrocities against women and girls have increased and cases of honour killing have risen. Students from backward communities are not receiving scholarships on time and funds of the Social Justice Department are being diverted to other schemes," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Even after complaints, no improvement takes place as the BJP government is deliberately neglecting Dalits, the deprived, backward and minority communities, she said.

Further attacking the ruling dispensation, she said, "The BJP and RSS never accepted the Constitution framed by Dr Ambedkar. The BJP government is trampling the Constitution and democracy and wants to change the Constitution. The Constitution is the soul of our country and protecting it is our responsibility. We will do it at any cost." PTI MR BNM