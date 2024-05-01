BJP-RSS repeatedly saying they want to change constitution: Congress leader Sappal

Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Congress Working Committee Permanent Invitee Gurdeep Singh Sappal here on Wednesday criticised the BJP-RSS over their leaders saying they want to change the Constitution of the country, listing out five reasons.

Advertisment

The BJP-RSS have five "problems" with the Constitution, he alleged.

"One, this Constitution treats everyone equal. RSS philosophy believes that all citizens in the country are not equal," he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Secondly, the Constitution gives reservation and it also provides the right to vote for everyone to protect their reservation and rights, he said.

Advertisment

Whether it is the poor, rich, illiterate, regardless of caste, community, religion or language, everyone has a vote through which they can protect their rights, he said. RSS was never in its favour, he alleged.

The fourth and fifth problem include the right to freedom of expression and the right to protest, Sappal said.

It has been seen in the past few years how the BJP-led government at the Centre "killed the right to protest", he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on April 28 claimed that the organisation has always been supportive of reservation and advocated for its implementation as long as "discrimination exists," comments that came in the wake of a viral video claiming the Sangh was against the quota system. PTI SJR SJR ANE