BJP-RSS trying to 'destroy' Constitution, Congress will protect it: Jignesh Mevani in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani alleged on Thursday that the BJP and the RSS were trying to "destroy" the Constitution and asserted his party would protect it.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here ahead of the November 25 assembly polls in Rajasthan, he said the Congress government in the state has realised what the Constitution envisioned - a welfare state for all Indians.

"No matter how much the BJP and the RSS hate the Constitution written by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and how desperate they try to destroy it, the Congress party is determined to save the Constitution," he said.

He also hailed the coronavirus pandemic management by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan as "excellent".

Targeting the BJP-led Gujarat government over the state's health infrastructure, he said, "Gujarat, which is called a vibrant and progressive state, has neither proper facilities nor adequate medical staff in PHC (primary health centres) and CHC (community health centres) in most of the districts." He alleged that a huge amount was spent on the branding of Gujarat model but during the coronavirus pandemic, oxygen and medicines were not available even to BJP workers.

He said that in Gujarat, 45 out of 100 children are malnourished, 50-55 out of 100 women are anaemic, but no steps have been taken by the Gujarat government for improving the situation. Whereas in Rajasthan, food is provided to all at Rs 8 through Indira Rasoi canteens.

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA SMN