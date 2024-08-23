BJP-RSS trying to divide nation, Constitution under threat, says Chennithala

Nashik, Aug 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said the Constitution was under threat due to the current BJP-led dispensation, while Rahul Gandhi was working tirelessly to unite the country.

The Congress' Maharashtra in charge said the BJP and RSS were dividing the country on religious and caste lines but citizens saved democracy by ensuring the ruling party did not get 400 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

"If the Bharatiya Janata Party had got 400 seats, they would have changed the Constitution. However, the threat to the Constitution continues," he said while addressing party workers from north Maharashtra.

Slamming the Eknath Shinde government over the sexual assault case in a school in Badlapur in Thane district, Chennithala said law and order in the state had collapsed and crimes against women and girls were rising.

"In the Badlapur case, police delayed in filing an FIR. There is tremendous anger among people against the Mahayuti government," Chennithala said.

Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said Maharashtra was now at 11th position in terms of development and was behind states like Gujarat and Telangana.

"Ensure MVA wins all 15 assembly seats here and we will restore the glory of Maharashtra," Chavan said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the Shinde government must issue a 'white paper' on the industries and projects that have shifted from the state to Gujarat. PTI COR BNM