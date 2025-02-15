BJP, RSS trying to 'pauperise' Kerala, alleges CPI (M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Saturday accused the BJP and the RSS of "attempting to make the state pauper" through the financial policies of the union government which violate the federal principles of the country.

Citing the neglect faced by the southern state in the recent union budget and the Centre's conditional loan to the landslide-hit Wayanad instead of a rehabilitation package, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that their attempt is to "wipe out" the state.

The BJP-led union government has adopted a strong stand that it would not give anything the state seeks, he alleged during a press conference here.

The recent union and the railway budgets were examples for this, he said.

"The BJP and the RSS have taken a stand to pauperise Kerala... The main reason for the financial crunch in the state is the wrong economic policies of the Centre," Govindan charged.

The Left leader said Kerala is now heading to a condition in which the state itself has to find resources to meet 65 per cent of its total expense.

That means, only 30 per cent of the total taxes collected from the state is being given back, he pointed out.

He also accused the Centre of allegedly doing nothing to address the increasing human animal conflict in the state and attempting to portray it as the sole responsibility of the state government.

Govindan also strongly criticised the union government for allocating a conditional loan of Rs 529.50 crore for Wayanad rehabilitation instead of the financial package sought by the state.

Describing it as a "strange" move, the veteran said their action was just to claim that they allowed money for the rehabilitation.

While mentioning about the Kottayam ragging incident, Govindan slammed the Congress-led UDF for "unnecessarily" dragging the name of SFI, the CPI (M)'s students' outfit, in it.

He said the SFI does not have an organisational unit in the Government Nursing College in Kottayam, where the ragging incident was reported.

"Another students' union is functioning in that campus. The SFI has no connection with it. Still, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the UDF and a section of media are unleashing false propaganda against it..It is anti-democratic," Govindan added.

He also appealed for a collective action to address such wrong practises and ensure not to repeat anything like that in future. PTI LGK ROH