BJP, RSS wrap up coordination meetings to chalk out Bengal 2026 poll strategy

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) With eyes firmly set on the 2026 assembly elections, the West Bengal BJP has wrapped up a marathon round of coordination meetings with the state unit of RSS, seeking to chalk out its campaign blueprint and organisational strategy in the state.

The two-day huddles, which began on Wednesday night, brought together the BJP’s central and state leadership alongside senior RSS functionaries.

National organisational general secretary B L Santosh led the deliberations with state president Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and others. Senior RSS leaders were also present.

According to party sources, the discussions revolved around chalking out a roadmap to consolidate the BJP’s organisation, expand its outreach and resolve bottlenecks that have hampered its growth since the 2021 polls.

The centenary celebrations of the RSS, due on Vijaya Dashami (October 2) this year, and politically sensitive issues such as the implementation of the SIR in Bengal also featured in the talks.

“The focus was on coordination between the party and the Sangh to ensure synergy ahead of the 2026 battle. The BJP does not want to leave anything to chance,” a senior BJP functionary said.

The discussions ended on Thursday night.

However, despite the brainstorming, the new state committee of the party could not be finalised, reflecting the factional pulls within the Bengal BJP unit. The BJP central leadership is learnt to have pressed state leaders to resolve their differences swiftly and put in place a functional team under Bhattacharya.

Names of several leaders, including Ritesh Tiwari, Raju Banerjee, Sanjay Singh, Prabal Raha, Locket Chatterjee and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato are under consideration for key organisational roles.

For the frontal wings, Shashi Agnihotri and Rupa Ganguly are in contention for the women’s wing, while Tarunjyoti Tiwari and Suranjan Sarkar are possible picks for the youth wing leadership.

Ganguly was president of the BJP Mahila Morcha from 2015 to 2017.

Political observers said the meetings underline the BJP’s determination to break its losing streak in Bengal.

“The coordination with RSS shows the party is serious about entering the 2026 polls with a united face and clear strategy. But unless the internal tug-of-war ends, the blueprint will remain incomplete,” a senior state BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said. PTI PNT NN