BJP ruined 'health model' of Rajasthan, beds not available for patients in hospitals, says Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the BJP over the alleged poor condition of hospitals in Rajasthan and accused the ruling party of ruining the state's "health model".

The former chief minister made the remarks on X as he shared a news report about pregnant women lying on the floor in a government hospital in Pali district.

"The condition of the hospital in the district of two ministers and the BJP state president is the truth of the BJP government," Gehlot said in his post in Hindi.

"This news published about the biggest government hospital in Pali shows the truth of the government showing dreams of 'Rising Rajasthan'.

"Over the last year, this government has ruined the Rajasthan health model. Earlier patients from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat used to come to get treatment in government hospitals here but now beds are not being made available even for patients from Rajasthan," he said. PTI AG DIV DIV