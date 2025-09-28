BJP ruined healthcare system in UP, people losing faith in govt hospitals: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of destroying the state’s healthcare system, alleging that even the major government hospitals are unable to provide basic facilities to the patients.

In a statement issued here, the former chief minister claimed that patients at government hospitals are not receiving adequate medicines or treatment, while institutions like the SGPGI (Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences), King George's Medical University, and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow are facing shortages of ventilators and beds.

"People are losing faith in government hospitals," he said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief also alleged that most district hospitals and medical colleges in the state lack permanent specialist doctors, women doctors, nurses and other essential staff.

In the name of medical colleges, only buildings exist in the districts which do not have the wherewithal to treat serious patients, he claimed.

"Even the big medical institutions set up during the SP regime are being neglected as the BJP government does not allocate sufficient funds to them," he claimed.

The Cancer Institute in Lucknow is a case in point, which is struggling due to lack of budgetary support, the SP chief alleged.

"Despite the government’s repeated claims of having a surplus budget, it has failed to make regular recruitment or provide adequate facilities, Yadav claimed.

"The number of patients is increasing every day, but the government is depending on contractual and outsourced employees," he added.

Highlighting the condition in the districts, Yadav claimed the hospitals there often face power outages, server failures and stoppages in diagnostic services, leaving patients and their attendants distressed.

Accusing the BJP of deliberately weakening the government healthcare system to push people towards private hospitals, Yadav said, "The BJP’s words and actions are poles apart. The system will improve only when the BJP is voted out of power." PTI ABN SHS ARI