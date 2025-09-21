BJP ruined UP; farmers desperate for seeds, fertilisers: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the state BJP government of ruining Uttar Pradesh in every sector, making farmers desperate for fertilisers and seeds, and enabling a single caste to dominate all public posts.

Yadav made the allegations in a press statement, which he issued after a visit to the Etawah Lion Safari.

The former prime minister accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of exercising caste-based discrimination, helping dominate a single caste police stations and other institutions.

He alleged that his party's leaders, including Azam Khan, were framed in false cases at the behest of the government.

He also alleged large-scale electoral fraud in recent by-elections, claiming that the BJP used its administrative hold and caste-based appointments to "loot the elections." Yadav cited the Ayodhya Lok Sabha result, where the BJP lost, as an example of "public sentiment" against the party.

He also asserted that the BJP's economic and foreign policies had failed, with the rupee falling and inflation rising.

India's list of friendly nations is shrinking, and Indians abroad are facing unprecedented humiliation, he said, referring to a hiked fee on H-1B visas.

The SP leader accused the government of burdening the public with high taxes, exempting a select few, and claimed that its recent tax reductions were merely an attempt to save face. PTI CDN VN VN