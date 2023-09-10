BJP rule in MP marked by scams: Kamal Nath; dubs it 'G18 for ghotalas'

Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday alleged that 18 years of BJP rule in the state is marked by scams, which he termed as "Ghotala 18 or G18", inviting a sharp reaction from the ruling party.

“G20 took place in Delhi. But, G18 is going on in Madhya Pradesh under the rule of the BJP government. BJP's misrule in MP has completed 18 years. And, only Ghotalas (G) are going on.

"In the 225 months of government, more than 225 major scams have taken place, and small scams are not counted. Shivraj government's G-18 - 18 years full of Ghotalas (G) (scams)," Nath posted on X.

When asked about Nath's allegations, Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Congress has become a party that tarnishes the image of India.

"This is the problem of Congress. It has become a party that brings shame and it is not involved in nation-building," he told reporters.

Scindia said everyone should feel proud as India has set new records by hosting the G20 summit.

"People of the country know all this. Many times the public has given answers to them (Congress), but some people just do not want to learn," he said.

Under the Indian presidency of G20, all the countries unanimously brought out the Delhi declaration, the Union minister added.

The war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress is growing intense in the run-up to assembly elections, due later this year. PTI ADU COR NSK