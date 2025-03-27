BJP-ruled grama panchayat announces Rs 7,000 monthly allowance for ASHA workers amid protests

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) As the protest by a section of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Kerala demanding a hike in honorarium entered its 46th day, a BJP-ruled local body in this district on Monday announced an additional monthly allowance of Rs 7,000 for them.

The Muhtholy grama panchayat has decided to provide an additional sum of Rs 7,000, matching the honorarium paid by the state government to ASHA workers.

The declaration was made as in the panchayat's 2025-26 annual budget, which was passed on Monday.

The protest of ASHA workers outside the Secretariat in the state capital intensified with the launch of an indefinite mass hunger strike recently.

The decision to launch the hunger strike came after talks with the state government failed last week.

The state government has maintained that ASHA is a centrally funded scheme and that it will consider revising the honorarium only if the Centre increases its contribution.

“At this juncture, we have allocated Rs 12 lakh in the budget exclusively for ASHA workers, ensuring an additional Rs 84,000 per worker annually,” said Mutholy Grama Panchayat President Ranjithji Meenabhavan.

The panchayat has 13 ASHA workers, all of whom will receive an extra Rs 7,000 per month along with their existing honorarium and incentives.

“We made this decision in recognition of their dedication. ASHA workers put their own lives and health at risk, especially during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Meenabhavan added.

Many Congress-led UDF-ruled local bodies also announced relief to ASHA workers in their annual budgets. PTI ARM ARM ROH