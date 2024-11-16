BJP-ruled states sending diesel buses to Delhi to aggravate pollution problem: Rai

New Delhi, 16 Nov (PTI) Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday accused BJP-ruled neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of aggravating Delhi's pollution problem by sending BS IV diesel buses to the city despite a ban.

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III.

During an inspection of buses at the Kashmiri Gate inter-state bus terminal (ISBT), Rai flagged the arrival of diesel buses from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, noting that these buses continue to violate the GRAP III guidelines aimed at reducing pollution.

He said enforcement teams from the Delhi government's Transport Department have issued challans to such buses for violating the guidelines.

Rai emphasised that while the Delhi government has taken extensive measures to curb pollution, neighbouring states, especially those ruled by the BJP, are undermining these efforts.

"The BJP governments are deliberately sending diesel buses, that are prohibited under the current guidelines, to worsen Delhi's air pollution problem," said Rai.

According to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), 70 per cent of Delhi's air pollution originates from sources outside the city, with neighbouring states contributing significantly to the issue, he said.

As part of efforts to combat pollution, Rai announced that a total of 84 enforcement teams from the Transport Department and 280 teams from the Traffic Police have been mobilised to ensure strict adherence to the ban.

These teams are focused on eliminating the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in the city, with fines of Rs 20,000 being imposed for violations.

Only electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel buses from NCR are allowed to enter interstate terminals in Delhi. PTI NSM RHL