BJP rules out change in Maharashtra leadership after poor performance in Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday ruled out any change in its leadership in Maharashtra after the party's poor showing in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was taken at the Maharashtra BJP's core group meeting with party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"There will be no change in leadership in Maharashtra," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was attended by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, senior leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde, among others.

The BJP won nine seats in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections, down from its 2019 tally of 22. PTI PK SKU PK SKU SZM