BJP running a govt that poses a threat to minorities, says TN CM

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) The BJP government at the Centre was keen on 'removing' secularism, the core of the basic structure of the Constitution, and running a government that posed a threat to minorities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed on Monday.

Advertisment

Despite its 'defeat' in the recent Lok Sabha election, that party had not learnt a lesson but was trying to destroy a united India by pursuing its agenda of "one country, one election" and attempting to create a single India with one leader, one party, one religion, one language, and one culture, he alleged while speaking at a Christmas celebrations here.

"Every patriotic Indian will surely oppose this move. The country will be safe in the hands of good people. The day will surely come when all people will live in equality and unity," Stalin said.

Stalin, president of the DMK, said his party would continue to act as a bulwark to protect the minorities from the communal forces.

Advertisment

"The BJP government is trying to remove the word secularism from the Constitution. If this can't be removed, then they would try to dilute the Constitution itself," he said.

There was no place for such divisive ideas in a harmonious India and this was the reason why the people did not give the BJP a majority in the parliamentary elections. "Yet, the BJP has not changed,” the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that everyone in the country should be treated equally above religion. Viewed in this aspect, he said the DMK would be the enemy of those who use religion to whip up hatred.

Advertisment

And to those who ask what the Dravidian model was about, he would say that this Christmas celebration organised by state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, was an instance of an egalitarian approach, he said. PTI JSP SA