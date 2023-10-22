BJP running away from elections in JK fearing defeat: Cong

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani Sunday alleged the BJP is delaying assembly elections here "sensing a defeat", and also with a desire to indirectly rule the union territory through the bureaucracy.

"People want elections at the earliest for restoration of their democratic rights, but the confused BJP is running away from elections by adopting diversionary tactics. They are sensing their defeat as they stand exposed before the public," he told a Congress workers' meeting in Doda.

He alleged the people of J&K are suffering in the absence of a popular government.

"Apparently, the BJP government at the Centre does not want democracy to flourish in J&K which is witnessing an unprecedented situation," he said.

There is lack of development in the union territory, while inflation and unemployment are rising, he alleged. PTI TAS TAS TIR TIR