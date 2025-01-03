BJP running 'targeted operation' to delete names from voters' list: AAP MP

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that BJP was conducting a "targeted operation" to delete names from the voters' list ahead of assembly elections.

Advertisment

He ran a door-to-door campaign, urging the residents to verify their names in the list.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is conducting a targeted operation to delete names of AAP voters in New Delhi. Names of citizens living here for 40 to 50 years are being deleted, tomorrow BJP might even get their homes bulldozed and claim that they never lived here," Singh alleged.

Singh said that people who have lived in the area for years, including those in makeshift shelters enduring poverty, were being targeted by the BJP to prevent them from benefiting from the Delhi government’s welfare schemes.

Advertisment

"BJP wants to ensure that the benefits provided by Arvind Kejriwal’s government do not reach these people," he said.

However, there was no immediate reaction from BJP on Singh's allegations.

Singh added, "Once the BJP deletes your address from the records, they can do anything. This is a very serious matter. The Election Commission should investigate how this conspiracy is being executed," Singh said.

Advertisment

He pointed out that he had shown the media the names of those affected.

"Some were even born here, yet their names are being deleted. If they did not live here, how were their votes registered in the first place?" Singh asked.

He reiterated that the AAP is closely monitoring the issue and emphasised that the names of legitimate voters, including those born and living in the area, must not be removed from the voter list. PTI SHB HIG