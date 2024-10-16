BJP running U-turn govt in Rajasthan, can't implement single decision: Dotasra

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led state government, saying it is unable to implement a single initiative as it keeps making "U-turn" on its decisions.

He cited instances where the government withdrew its announcement on transfer policy of teachers in 100 days and conversion of English medium schools to Hindi, among others.

"It has become a U-turn government because it is not able to get even a single decision implemented. Be it introducing transfer policy of teachers in 100 days, converting English medium schools to Hindi medium, banning mobile phones in schools, the government has withdrawn all these decisions," Dotasra told reporters here.

"This (BJP government) has become a U-turn government and the public is fed up with it. In summer, they neither made arrangements for water, nor electricity for the people. They did not talk about the damaged roads in the rainy season or compensate farmers whose crops were damaged," he added.

The Congress state chief said he was hopeful that the people would teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming by-polls.

He also claimed that the morale of the bureaucracy is shattered as three-four power centres are pulling each other in the government. People formed a government in the state, but it has become a "circus" and there is no good governance, he added.

Referring to a recent incident in which it was found that the mobile phone location of a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was being tracked by her subordinates, Dotasra said an action is yet to be taken in the matter by the government, which talks about women empowerment and preventing crimes against women. PTI AG RPA