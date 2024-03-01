BJP runs on basis of ideology, fulfils every promise it makes: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the BJP runs on the basis of ideology and culture, and fulfils every promise it makes.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a government college in Mavli, Udaipur, Sharma also hit out former chief minister Ashok Gehlot for alleging that the deputy chief ministers of Rajasthan were more powerful than the chief minister.

"The BJP runs on the basis of ideology (vichar) and culture. Whenever we make a promise, we fulfil it," he said.

Sharma said all promises made in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resolution letter will be fulfilled.

Attacking senior Congress leader Gehlot, he said, "You worked according to the values of the Congress and the BJP works as per its values. Perhaps you have forgotten the values that the BJP follows." Earlier, Gehlot accused the Centre of governing the state through a remote control and said that the deputy chief ministers have become more powerful than the chief minister.

He also said that the state doesn't seem to have a government for the last three months and that the chief secretary was the de facto chief minister of the state. PTI AG RHL