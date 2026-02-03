BJP, SAD condemn Punjab CM Mann over post taking 'swipe' at Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Opposition parties BJP and the SAD on Tuesday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his social media post, which they claim was a dig at Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon, stating that it does not befit him to make such comments against the spiritual leader.

Mann's post on X, which did not name anyone specifically, was a cryptic message in Punjabi saying, "Kal ban jaan bhaven aj ban jaan, adaltan da uthe rab rakha jithe mulakati hi judge ban jaan (If they become tomorrow, even if they become today, only the Lord can save courts there where visitors become judges).

The chief minister's post came a day after a meeting between Dera Beas sect head Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia in New Nabha Jail in Patiala. Dhillon characterised the charges against Majithia, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader arrested for disproportionate assets, as "wrong." Majithia was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday and was released from jail on Tuesday.

After visiting Majithia in jail, Dhillon told reporters, "He is my friend, and I have come to meet him." When asked about the drug-related accusations against Majithia, he stated that "all (accusations) are wrong." He added, "If you have a relative (in jail), don't you go and meet him?" While he did not disclose the details of their conversation, Dhillon maintained that the allegations against Majithia were inaccurate.

Dhillon is said to be a close relative of Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia.

Radha Soami Satsang is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has a massive following across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

In response to Mann's post, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Buttu condemned the comment, stating, "Crossing the limits of respect is most unfortunate. The comment made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann towards Dera Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji is highly condemnable. Such a statement has not only hurt the sentiments of the 'sangat' but has also tarnished the dignity of his high office." He added, "I feel that you (Mann) have crossed all limits. By commenting on the Dera Beas sect head, you have lowered yourself." SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia also criticised Mann for his post, claiming it was targeted at the Dera Beas sect chief. "It is sad to say that the chief minister is now taking a jibe at a 'mahapurush'. It does not befit him to say this," she said.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler echoed the criticism, stating, "When you (Mann) speak against the Dera chief, we should note that whenever oppression rises, 'Sant Mahapursh' speaks. Mann's post shows his frustration." He further argued that Mann's alleged "only God saves courts" remark constitutes contempt of court.

BJP leader Pritpal Singh Balliawal also expressed dissatisfaction with Mann's remarks, saying that the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Baba Gurinder Singh Ji, serves as a spiritual centre for millions. "But who will explain this to you? The 'sangat' of Dera and the people of Punjab will respond to this insult," Balliawal warned.

On Monday, AAP leader Baltej Pannu reacted to Dhillon's visit to meet Majithia, suggesting that such a meeting was inappropriate.

"We respect the head of Dera Beas. There are many followers of Dera Beas all over the world. However, with due respect, I want to say that the head of such a large Dera should, at the very least, not have gone to meet someone in jail," Pannu said. Pannu urged that the Dera head should not act as a judge. "This is a judicial process, and it should be left to the courts," he said. PTI CHS VSD MPL MPL