BJP, Samiti welcome NMC move on Vaishno Devi Medical College; NC, PDP call it a setback for Jammu

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) The National Medical Commission’s decision to withdraw permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence for non-compliance with minimum standards has evoked mixed reactions here, with the BJP and Sangarsh Samiti on Wednesday welcoming the move, while the NC and PDP have termed it a setback for the region.

The Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed conglomerate of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, has been spearheading an agitation in Jammu since November last year, demanding cancellation of admissions to the College and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

The Samiti emerged soon after admissions for the inaugural MBBS batch of 50 students was completed through the NEET merit list. Of these, 42 students are Muslims—mostly from Kashmir—along with seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate, a composition that triggered demands for scrapping the admissions and reserving all seats for Hindu students.

The National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on Tuesday withdrew the letter of permission granted to Institute in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi for non-compliance with minimum standards.

An order issued by the MARB on Tuesday said all students admitted to the college during the counselling for the academic year 2025-26 shall be accommodated in other medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the Union Territory administration.

“We welcome the decision of the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for withdrawing the permission but at the same time securing the future of the students,” J-K BJP president Sat Sharma told reporters here.

He said though the permission was withdrawn based on non-compliance with minimum standards, the people associated with different socio-political groups were on the roads over the past many days to press for cancellation of the admissions as the institute is run by the donations of Hindus.

“I want to give the credit for this success to Mata Vaishno Devi because this was a matter of faith. Had this been the case with any other medical college, we would not have politicised the issue. NMC acted on the complaints and Nadda ensured that the future of the admitted students is secured which is worth praise,” Sharma said.

Asked about Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voicing his resentment over the demand of the Samiti by stating that the students have got admission in the college on merit, he said nobody was blaming his government on the issue.

“Abdullah is habitual of making such statements to remain in the limelight. His government has failed to provide even electricity and drinking water to the people. His government’s benchmarks are declining which is evident from results of the assembly bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota where National Conference lost both seats,” he said, requesting the chief minister to concentrate more on his work to ensure basic facilities to the people.

The Samiti celebrated the decision of the NMC by beating drums and distributing sweets here.

“We call off our 45-day long successful agitation but we will continue to keep watch on the activities of Shrine Board which should work only for the welfare of the Hindus rather than interfering in government activities,” Samiti convener Col (retd) Sukhvir Singh Mankotia told reporters.

National Conference, Media incharge (Pir Panjal) Vivek Sharma said the closure of the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College is a grave setback for Jammu.

“What unfolded was a wrongly motivated agitation, driven by divisive politics, where certain elements sought to target and remove Muslim students under a false narrative. The tragic irony is that this reckless politics has hurt Hindu students as well,” he said in a social media post.

He said the students may still study in other institutions, but the irreparable loss is local.

“Hundreds of teaching and non teaching jobs linked to this medical college stand effectively quashed, which is a direct blow to families, livelihoods, and the regional economy of Jammu,” he said.

The National Conference leader condemned “politics of hate” and said institutions must be strengthened through “dialogue, compliance, and reform not sacrificed to communal agendas”.

“The BJP and its allies must answer why their divisive approach has cost Jammu its institution, its jobs, and its future. Jammu deserved a functioning medical college not a shutdown born out of intolerance,” he said.

PDP spokesperson Aditya Gupta claimed that BJP and National Conference are responsible for the closure of the College.

“The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College was closed due to the collusion of both BJP and National Conference. It is a big setback to Jammu and reflects betrayal by BJP with the people of the region,” he said. PTI TAS TAS DV DV