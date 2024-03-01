BJP saving examination mafia, corrupt people: Priyanka Gandhi on Agra exam paper leak

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP over yet another exam paper leak incident in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of hollowing out the foundation of crores of children and youths to save the examination mafia and corrupt people.

The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on Thursday, prompting authorities to lodge a police complaint. On the complaint of the District Inspector of Schools, Agra, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered in Fatehpur Sikri.

Tagging a media report on it, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Paper leaked once again! Why so? Under BJP rule, from job exams to board exams, almost every paper is getting leaked!" Board examinations are the first challenge that children face when they learn to build their future, the Congress general secretary said. If such a "big betrayal" happens to them at this juncture, what will they do next, she asked.

"To save the examination mafia and the corrupt people sitting in the government, the BJP is also hollowing the foundation of crores of children and youth," she said.

एक बार फिर पेपर लीक!



आखिर क्यों?



भाजपा राज में नौकरी की परीक्षाओं से लेकर बोर्ड परीक्षा तक- लगभग हर पेपर लीक हो रहा है!!



बोर्ड परीक्षाएं बच्चों की पहली ऐसी चुनौती हैं जिनका सामना करते हुए वे भविष्य बनाना सीखते हैं। अगर यहीं पर उनके साथ इतना बड़ा धोखा हो जाएगा तो वे आगे क्या… pic.twitter.com/PGXh9rTXFv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 1, 2024

Does the BJP not want the children of the state to improve their future by getting a good education, the Congress general secretary asked.

The principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli of Fatehpur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others have been named in the complaint, the FIR stated. It has been alleged that the question papers were posted on the WhatsApp group "All Principals Agra" by the principal's son.

This incident comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the police constable recruitment examination following allegations of a question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.