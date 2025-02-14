BJP says announcement on Delhi CM soon; asks Atishi to observe 13-day mourning over AAP's 'death'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP asserted on Friday that it will soon announce the name of Delhi chief minister and slammed AAP leader Atishi over her claims of power cuts in the city, saying she should observe 13 days of mourning over her party's "death".

Atishi, the outgoing Delhi chief minister, had claimed a day earlier that within three days of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) losing its hold in the national capital, the city has been facing power cuts. She also alleged that the BJP wants to turn Delhi into Uttar Pradesh, a state known for power outages for hours.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, the party's national spokesperson Ajay Alok said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning (from his foreign visit) by tonight. There will be a meeting of our parliamentary board tomorrow or the day after. Delhi's new CM will be before you." He was replying to a query from reporters as to who will be the chief minister in Delhi after the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls and how much more time will be required to make decisions about government formation.

Asked to comment on Atishi's power cut claims, the BJP spokesperson said, "AAP died on February 8. At present, the last rites are being performed. Tell Atishi ji to mourn for 13 days. We will talk after that." The BJP wrested power from the AAP by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the just-concluded Delhi assembly polls. The AAP, which ruled Delhi for more than 10 years, ended up winning just 22 seats in the hotly contested elections, the results of which were declared on February 8.