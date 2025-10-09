BJP says everything positive with LJP(RV), Paswan agrees

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) BJP leader Nityanand Rai, who is in talks with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, told reporters on Thursday that "everything is positive" between the two allies amid indication from the regional party that it is unhappy with the quota of seats on offer for Bihar assembly polls.

Rai emerged with Paswan from the latter's residence to tell the waiting media that the "smile" on their faces tells the story.

"Everything is positive," he said, adding that Paswan will share details in time.

Paswan, a cabinet minister in the Modi government, merely noted that Rai has spoken about things being positive and added that everything will be shared later in detail.

Rai, a Union minister, is one of the BJP leaders who are holding parleys with allies to finalise seat-sharing arrangement for the two-phase elections to the 243-seat assembly on November 6 and 11.

Both Paswan and another Dalit BJP ally, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, are driving a hard bargain in terms of not only the number of seats but also constituencies.