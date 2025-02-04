BJP says it's set to win 215 seats of Gujarat local bodies after nominees of other parties withdraw

Ahmedabad, Feb 4 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday claimed that it is set to win 215 seats of various local bodies in Gujarat unopposed after candidates of other parties withdrew their nominations.

The Congress, however, alleged that its candidates had to withdraw from the poll race after being threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a charge denied by the latter.

Polling for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, 68 municipalities, and three taluka panchayats in Gujarat is scheduled for February 16.

As per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission last month, February 4 was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

The BJP claimed that it is all set to win four municipalities - Bhachau, Jafrabad, Bantva and Halol - as the number of seats declared 'uncontested' in favour of it are higher than the majority required in each of these civic bodies.

Congress alleged that its candidates withdrew nominations out of fear.

"At several places, like in Junagadh and Bhachau, our candidates were left with no other option but to withdraw due to the threats by the ruling party. We were forced to hide our candidates out of fear and seek protection from the police. Such blatant misuse of power is the main reason our candidates withdrew their nominations," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

The BJP denied the allegations saying no candidates were threatened.

The saffron party said it is set to win Bhachau, Jafrabad, Bantva and Halol municipalities after it gained majority following withdrawal of candidates of other parties.

Of the total 28 seats in Bhachau, BJP candidates are declared 'uncontested' on 22 seats, leaving only six seats on which voting would take place on February 16.

In Jafrabad, the ruling party bagged 16 out of 28 seats. Out of the total 24 seats of Bantva, the BJP has captured 15 while in Halol, the party has captured 19 out of total 26 seats.

The BJP has also won nine out of 60 seats of party-ruled Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) after Congress candidates withdrew their nominations in support of BJP candidates, the party said in a release.

In all, BJP candidates are uncontested on 215 seats, including 196 seats of municipalities, nine of JMC and 10 seats of taluka panchayats, including seats going for by-election. PTI PJT PD NP