BJP says liquor policy case still on after Kejriwal's 'Satyamev Jayate' over acquittal in 2 ED cases

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked "Satyamev Jayate" on Thursday after a Delhi court acquitted him in two Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases linked to alleged non-compliance with summons in the excise policy matter, while the BJP said the ruling was not an acquittal in the broader liquor policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo reposted a tweet that said the court order vindicated Kejriwal's stand and showed that the cases related to the ED summons could not be sustained.

Reacting to Kejriwal's post, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said by writing "Satyamev Jayate", Kejriwal attempted to project as if he had been acquitted in the liquor policy case.

He said the court had merely dismissed the cases filed by Kejriwal against the two summons issued to him before his arrest after finding them not maintainable.

Sachdeva said the liquor policy case is still pending in court and Kejriwal continues to be the main accused in the matter.

He added that the dismissal of summons-related cases on technical grounds cannot be equated with an acquittal in the excise policy case.

The BJP leader said "Satyamev Jayate" is a term of reverence and its use in this context was inappropriate.

The ruling party reiterated that the excise policy case is under trial and will be decided through a due legal process.