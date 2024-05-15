BJP says PM Modi works for everyone, Congress alleges 'Hindu-Muslim' politics his only agenda

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Wednesday cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that he will never do "Hindu-Muslim" politics to assert that he has worked for development of all sections of society without any discrimination.

With the Congress and its allies accusing Modi of communal politics in his campaign, the prime minister had told News 18 on Tuesday that he won't be fit for public life if he starts doing Hindu-Muslim.

The Congress, however, alleged that the "outgoing PM" has had no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has "fallen flat" and '400 paar' given a "silent burial".

Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Modi ended communal appeasement with his inclusive governance, asserting that his numerous welfare schemes have benefitted the poorest people without any caste, religious or regional biases.

Even Modi's critics cannot deny that his schemes have benefitted everyone, the BJP leader said.

BJP spokesperson R P Singh claimed it was leaders of the Congress and its allies which have spoken in favour of reservation for Muslims and strengthening personal laws, inviting a rejoinder from the prime minister.

The Congress manifesto, he said, promises strengthening personal laws, alleging that it implies implementation of parts of sharia. RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has favoured reservation for Muslims, he added.

"The BJP's agenda is for the country's advancement," Singh said, noting that the his party's manifesto for expanding health insurance, housing, water and electricity facilities and boosting infrastructure is meant for all sections of society.

Slamming the prime minister, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the nation knows very well that "the outgoing PM is a pathological liar".

"But even by his own pathetic standards, Mr. Modi's latest claim that he does not do Hindu-Muslim politics shows the new depths he reaches daily in lying. Since April 19th 2024, it is a matter of public record that cannot be erased from our collective memory - even if Mr. Modi erases it from his own - that the outgoing PM has blatantly and brazenly used communal language, symbols, and allusions," Ramesh charged on X.

Another BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said Modi has always considered over 140 crore population of the country as one, and it is the opposition which has tried to stick "Hindu-Muslim" charge on to him.

"Modi has never done politics in the name of Hindu-Muslim," he said.

The issue had taken the centrestage following his speech in Rajasthan last month, in which he had attacked the Congress over its alleged agenda for redistribution of wealth and Muslim reservation.

Modi said he was shocked at such an allegation and had cited his government numerous welfare measures aimed at saturation in their reach to make his point.

He asserted that he won't be fit for public life if he does "Hindu-Muslim".