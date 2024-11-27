BJP says those behind Sambhal violence won't be spared, asks opposition not to politicise issue

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Those responsible for the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district will not be spared, the BJP said on Wednesday and appealed to the opposition parties not to politicise the issue.

The opposition parties are up in arms against the BJP and its government in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since four people died and several others, including police personnel, were injured in a confrontation that erupted on Sunday over a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area in Sambhal district.

"It's a very sensitive issue. No one should politicise it. I would appeal to everyone that a probe is on and let the investigative agencies complete their work," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference at the party headquarters when asked for a comment.

"In India, the Constitution rules. Those responsible for the violence will not be spared," he added.

Sambhal violence was one of the issues that rocked Parliament on Wednesday, with opposition parties raising it in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The two Houses were adjourned once in the morning and later for the day amid continuing uproar by the opposition.

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 25 people and registered seven FIRs, which include charges against Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Sohail Iqbal, the son of the opposition party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and over 2,750 unidentified suspects.

A magisterial probe into the Sambhal violence is ongoing.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, the Samajwadi Party leaders said they want to discuss the Sambhal issue in Parliament and demanded that any probe into the incidents that led to violence in the Uttar Pradesh town should be monitored by the Supreme Court.

"We want a discussion on the incident that happened in Sambhal. Many of our MPs have issued notices to the Speaker regarding this. We want to speak on the floor of the House about the inhuman behaviour of police and the administration against people," SP MP Dimple Yadav said.

Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, who has been named in an FIR for allegedly inciting a mob, claimed he was not present at the site when the incident took place and accused the police and administration of firing on people.

Asked about him being named in the FIR, Rahman said, "They (BJP) are in power, they can do anything. I was not even present there. I was in Bengaluru and I am being blamed for the riots." "I am more worried about (the family of) those killed by police and those who are being tortured. I am more worried about those who are being dragged into this," he said. PTI PK PK NSD NSD