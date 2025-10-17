BJP says Valmiki family refused political visits; Congress alleges pressure

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “opportunistic Dalit politics,” citing a family video released ahead of Gandhi’s visit to Fatehpur, even as the Congress leader met the relatives of slain Dalit villager Hariom Valmiki and alleged pressure by the administration to keep them from him.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, “A shameful moment for Rahul Gandhi. A sharp response to his opportunistic Dalit politics. Before reaching Fatehpur, Hariom Valmiki’s younger brother, Shivam Valmiki, clearly stated that their family will not meet Rahul Gandhi or any leader from a political party.”

He further claimed that the family had expressed satisfaction with the state government’s response, noting that “two cabinet ministers… provided financial assistance and even secured a government job for one family member,” and asserted that Gandhi’s “pretense and drama was rejected by the very family whose pain he wanted to exploit.”

Gandhi, who travelled by road from Kanpur to Fatehpur, spent about 25 minutes with the family and offered condolences.

He met Hariom’s father, Gangadeen, brother Shivam, and sister Kusum, and later told reporters that the “brutal murder” had “shaken the conscience” of the country.

In a post on X in Hindi, he alleged that Uttar Pradesh’s administration was “busy intimidating the victim’s family,” adding that officials “even tried to prevent the family from meeting me.”

Calling Dalit oppression “at its peak under this government,” Gandhi said justice “cannot be put under house arrest” and demanded the “harshest punishment” for the culprits.

The Congress amplified his visit on social media, describing Gandhi as “the name of hope and support,” and termed the killing “a grave offence against the Constitution,” vowing to fight “injustice and oppression.”

Hours before the visit, a video message surfaced in which Shivam Valmiki purportedly said the family was “satisfied with the government” and did not want “politics” at their home.

The Congress alleged that the clip was released under pressure to influence the optics of the visit and to discourage the meeting.

Local authorities had put up barricades on the lane to the Valmiki residence as part of tightened security arrangements.

Hariom Valmiki, 40, was allegedly lynched by villagers during a night vigil at around 1 am on October 2 in Rae Bareli district, after he was mistaken for a thief amid rumours of surveillance by a robbery gang.

The incident triggered widespread outrage, with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party accusing the BJP government of failing to protect Dalits and curb mob violence.

Police have so far arrested 14 people, including the main accused, who was detained after an encounter on October 10. Five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended for alleged lapses in handling the case. Earlier, Hariom’s wife, Sangeeta Valmiki, and family members met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 11.

The Chief Minister assured support, including housing under the CM’s Housing Scheme, a permanent job for Sangeeta, and coverage under welfare schemes.

Ahead of Gandhi’s visit, the government issued an offer letter to Hariom’s sister, Kusum, for a contractual staff-nurse post at Fatehpur Medical College.