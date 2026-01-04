BJP SC Morcha attacks CM Mann over his 'silence' on corruption in MNREGA

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Punjab vice president Paramjit Singh Kainth on Sunday questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's alleged silence on corruption in the MNREGA scheme over the past three years.

Kainth criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for opposing the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, saying the law is in the interest of rural labourers as it seeks to increase guaranteed employment from 100 days to 125 days.

He asked why the state government was opposing a law that would provide 25 additional days of guaranteed work.

Referring to the existing MNREGA provisions, Kainth said work must be provided within 15 days of demand or an unemployment allowance must be paid, alleging that the Punjab government has failed to ensure either.

The BJP leader claimed that mandatory social audits were not conducted in 6,095 gram panchayats in 2024-25 and 7,389 gram panchayats in 2025-26, and alleged this was done to conceal corruption.

Kainth further alleged that 3,986 cases of irregularities were identified by the Special Audit Unit and recovery orders amounting to Rs 2.35 crore were issued by the Lokpal, but no action was taken by the state government.

Accusing the AAP government of protecting officials allegedly involved in MNREGA irregularities, he alleged misuse of the scheme through fake job cards and payment receipts, and inclusion of deceased or ineligible persons as beneficiaries.

Kainth dismissed Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's claim that the Centre owes the state Rs 23,446 crore and challenged Chief Minister Mann to release a white paper on alleged irregularities in MNREGA scheme over the past three years.

He also demanded action against officials who, he alleged, deprived the Scheduled Caste labourers of their legal rights.

Kainth appealed to organisations working for MNREGA workers to expose alleged scams during the AAP and earlier Congress governments and to support the BJP's public outreach campaign beginning January 7 under the VB-G RAM G initiative. PTI VSD MNK MNK