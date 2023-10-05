BJP scared, following politics of intimidation: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) The Deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday claimed that the BJP is "scared" and was following the "politics of intimidation".

The BJP is now on the "backfoot" and is "trying to intimidate not only politicians but the people of the country", Gogoi said here after participating in a protest rally, organised by the Congress, against the steep hike in electricity rates.

''Last year they had summoned Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and now they have targeted other parties. This is just a way of intimidating the people of India. Forget about political parties or individuals, they are using the law enforcement agencies on journalists'', he said.

The media should talk about how they are intimidating journalists, farmers whom they called Khalistanis along with students, the Congress MP said.

''This BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah believes in the politics of intimidation but Rahul Gandhi has told the people 'Daro mat'(Do not be scared). They are listening to him and nobody is scared of Modi Shah'', Gogoi said.

He also alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta treats the people of the state as his ''personal ATM''.

''Every time the government runs into several crores of debt, the BJP government increases the tax, the electricity bill, all forms of duties, toll taxes and therefore, the poor people have to bear the brunt of the BJP's failure and they become increasingly poorer'', he said.

Gogoi alleged that lands in Assam are increasingly being bought by people linked to the chief minister and his ministers.

''When the Congress party comes to power, like in the other states where we have a government, we will provide 200 units of free electricity per month to the deserving families'', the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said.

The Congress had staged a state-wide protest against the recent hike in electricity rates. PTI DG DG RG