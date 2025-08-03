BJP scared of discussing SIR in Parliament: Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday said the ruling BJP is "scared" of discussing the SIR underway in Bihar, and called the exercise "silent invisible rigging." In a post on X, O'Brien said the Opposition will give "tutorials" to the "shaky Modi coalition" on Parliament procedure and how to discuss the issue.

"The SIR (Silent Invisible Rigging) vote chori is a subject that can easily be discussed in both Houses. BJP scared & are disrupting," the TMC leader said.

"From Monday August 4 we will give the shaky Modi coalition free tutorials in Parliament rules & procedure to teach them how it can be discussed," he added.

The Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the SIR issue in both Houses of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday cited a ruling by former Lok Sabha speaker Balram Jakhar that Parliament cannot discuss the functioning of the Election Commission.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been a near washout so far amid the Opposition's demand for a debate on the issue, and protests inside and outside Parliament by the INDIA bloc parties.

The Opposition will also stage a march to the Election Commission's office here on the morning of August 8 in protest.