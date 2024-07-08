BJP scared of Hemant Soren, so hatching another conspiracy: JMM on ED moving SC against bail

Ranchi, Jul 8 (PTI) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday alleged that the BJP was scared of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's popularity and so it was hatching another "conspiracy" against him.

The JMM's reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey told PTI that the high court observed there was no concrete evidence against Soren.

He said the party suspects the agency moved SC "on the direction of the BJP".

"BJP is not able to digest that Hemant Soren has become chief minister of Jharkhand again. Soren's popularity has scared them. They started hatching a new conspiracy ahead of assembly polls," Pandey alleged.

Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the high court granted him bail. He returned as chief minister on July 4, and earlier in the day, won a trust vote in the assembly.

He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED.

Assembly elections will be due in Jharkhand later this year. PTI SAN SOM