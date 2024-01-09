BJP scared of INDIA alliance: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot Tuesday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre is scared of the 'INDIA' alliance of opposition parties.

He also said that the ruling BJP was dealt a big blow in Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly seat and the public has made up its mind to caution the government.

"The BJP is scared that if the opposition contests the Lok Sabha elections unitedly, it will pose a challenge for the party," Pilot told reporters in Dausa.

He further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" will encourage party workers.

Rajasthan Minister of State Surendra Pal Singh lost the election to the Karanpur assembly seat by a margin of 11,283 votes to his Congress rival on Monday, an embarrassing defeat for the BJP days after it formed the government in the state.