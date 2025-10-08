BJP scared of Trinamool's six-member delegation to Tripura: Kunal Ghosh

Agartala, Oct 8 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP in Tripura is "scared" of the arrival of the party’s six-member delegation from Kolkata in the wake of the attack on TMC's office in the Northeastern state.

The delegation, scheduled to visit the party headquarters, was stuck at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport for over three hours after four vehicles parked for their use were allegedly chased away by BJP-backed supporters, the party claimed.

To protest the delay, the Trinamool leaders staged a demonstration inside the airport and expressed anger over the role of the state government, Ghosh said.

"We landed around 11 am and were set to move towards the city to visit our party headquarters, which was vandalised by BJP-backed goons on Monday. Unfortunately, the vehicles parked at the airport were chased away, forcing us to stay here for hours," Ghosh told reporters.

He claimed that when the delegation offered to proceed to the party office by auto-rickshaws or on foot, police denied permission.

"Police assured us they would arrange vehicles with security so that we could visit our party headquarters. This is very unfortunate, and it appears the BJP is scared of the arrival of a six-member party delegation," he added.

Ghosh asserted that BJP leaders and ministers are free to move in West Bengal, citing former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s recent visit to Kolkata for a marriage ceremony.

Party spokesperson Sudip Raha alleged a "jungle raj" has been imposed in Tripura, preventing opposition leaders from moving freely.

"We were waiting at the airport for more than three hours, but could not move. Denying transportation to the party delegation exposes that the double-engine government has bowed to BJP goons. A jungle raj has been installed in Tripura," he said.

After over three hours, the Trinamool leaders were finally escorted to their headquarters, which had been vandalised in an apparent retaliation for an attack on a BJP MP in north Bengal.

Trinamool sources said the leaders are holding a meeting at the party headquarters and are expected to meet Governor N Indrasena Reddy and DGP Anurag Dhankar to lodge a complaint over the attack. PTI PS MNB