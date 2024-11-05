BJP seeking to plunder J’khand's mineral resources, no intention of people's welfare, claims Kharge

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Claiming that the BJP has "no intention" to ensure the welfare of people in Jharkhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the saffron camp of trying to grab power to "plunder" the state's coal and other mineral resources.

He also alleged that the number of BJP leaders congregating in poll-bound Jharkhand is "higher than the total number of candidates", showing that the saffron party wanted to snatch power from a tribal chief minister.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Mandu, Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "jhootho ke sardar" (head of liars).

"The BJP is eyeing Jharkhand's 'black gold' (coal) and seeking to plunder its mineral resources. Their intention is not the welfare of the people. The BJP talks about infiltration, but why can't its governments at the Centre and in Assam act against illegal immigrants," Kharge alleged.

"PM Modi is 'jhootho ke sardar' (head of liars). He promised two crore jobs to youths. But where is employment? Beware of them who will only indulge in looting," Kharge claimed.

Addressing another rally in Ranchi, he charged the BJP with having some "rotten thoughts" and believing in "batenge toh katenge" (if divided, we will be finished).

He alleged that the saffron party was conspiring to grab power in Jharkhand and send its tribal Chief Minister Hemant Soren behind the bar.

"The BJP has some rotten thoughts, it believes in 'batenge toh katenge'," Kharge said.

He was apparently referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's “batenge toh katenge” comment which the BJP leader has made several times recently.

The Congress president said that though the BJP wanted to snatch power in the state, "no one can dare remove Hemant Soren" and he will be the chief minister of Jharkhand again.

Kharge alleged that the BJP government at the Centre worked only for the welfare of rich people.

"Five per cent of the rich people amass 60 per cent of the country's wealth while 50 per cent of the poor have only three per cent of the wealth. PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of loans of the rich but could not provide any relief to the poor, farmers and Dalits," the Congress president claimed.

"The PM says that he belongs to the OBC category, but he works for the rich people," Kharge claimed.

He alleged that the BJP has "no right to continue in power" at the Centre and demanded immediate clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh crore of coal dues to Jharkhand so that the funds could be used for the welfare of the state's people.

Stating that though Modi often criticises the Congress, Kharge said had the grand old party not been there, the country would not have PSUs, IITs and other institutions.

"Blaming the Congress and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru will not feed the poor and ensure the welfare of people," Kharge asserted.

At an election rally in Jharkhand on Monday, Modi claimed that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had ensured the provision of reservation to protect tribal rights but Nehru opposed it.

"PM Modi looted people but now talks about protection of 'Maati, Beti, Roti' (land, daughter and bread)," the Congress chief alleged.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN BDC NN