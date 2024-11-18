BJP seeking votes in Maharashtra by spreading hatred: MP Congress chief

Indore, Nov 18 (PTI) The BJP wants to garner votes in neighbouring Maharashtra by spreading hatred, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged on Monday.

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20.

"You (BJP) only want to get votes by spreading hatred," Patwari told reporters in Indore on a query regarding certain statements made by BJP leaders while canvassing in the western state.

The Congress leader also attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who campaigned for the BJP in Maharashtra.

Patwari accused the Yadav government of snatching the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh and spending the money meant for their welfare on other works.

"Chief Minister Yadav, who is campaigning in Maharashtra, will have to tell how many guarantees given to voters by the BJP during the previous assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh have been fulfilled. Are women being given a monthly aid of Rs 3,000 under the Ladli Bahna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh?'' Patwari questioned.

He alleged "unimaginable chaos" in the byelection held in Vijaypur assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh on November 13.

"Despite this chaos, we will win the Vijaypur bypoll," he asserted.

Patwari also claimed that the outcome of the Budhni assembly bypoll would be "unpredictable".

The counting of votes for the by-elections is scheduled for November 23. PTI HWP ADU NSK