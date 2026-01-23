BJP seeks all key positions in Thane civic body; wants 'due respect' as Mahayuti partner

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) Even as Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has secured majority in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), ally BJP is demanding all key posts in the civic body, including that of mayor and chairperson of the standing committee, and wants "due respect" as a Mahayuti partner.

While the Shiv Sena has won 75 seats in the 131-member House, its Mahayuti partner BJP has bagged 28 seats.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, BJP's Thane district president Sandeep Lele said his party has staked claim to all key posts in the municipal corporation.

"BJP wants important positions, such as mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee chairman and Leader of the House to remain with the party," he said.

He was speaking after participating in a meeting of the BJP held at Vartaknagar, which was also attended by MLA Niranjan Davkhare and its state general secretary Madhavi Naik.

"The BJP, as part of the ruling alliance, should be given due respect in the municipal corporation," Davkhare said.

The BJP should also get representation in ward committees as well as on the transport and education boards of the municipal corporation, he added.

According to him, the BJP will appoint its group leader in the TMC on January 27.

Detailed discussions were held on the appointment of the BJP group leader, he said.

"An experienced person will be appointed as the group leader. However, first-time elected corporators can also be considered," the legislator said. PTI COR NP