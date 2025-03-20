BJP seeks apology over AAP MLA's remarks in J-K Assembly

Jammu, March 20 (PTI) BJP on Thursday sought an apology from AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, alleging that he made objectionable remarks against a particular religion, triggering ruckus in the House. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that he will check records to verify whether he has hurt religious sentiments.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Malik said, "They will not close down liquor shops because Hindus drink during festivals and marriages too. They are addicted to it." He said that liquor shops belong to one community.

During the discussion on demand of grants in the Assembly, Malik made the controversial remarks, triggering protests and a heated exchange of words between him and BJP members.

However, Mubarak Gul, who was in the chair officiating as speaker, expunged the remarks.

Mehraj blamed the lieutenant governor for reducing the excise revenue of the Union Territory, calling it a "scam".

Amid noisy scenes and opposition ruckus, Mehraj asked them to sit down as he apologised.

Later, while discussing the chief minister's grants, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma criticised the MLA, saying that he has hurt religious sentiments of Hindu by linking the community with liquor.

Taking a dig at the treasury benches for "using" him against the opposition, Sharma said, "He should apologise for hurting Hindu sentiments. The treasury benches should condemn it. The entire House should condemn it." He accused them of encouraging him to target them. "Are you not trying to stoke fire here? You should not allow him to speak like this?" Sharma questioned.

The entire opposition stood up from their benches demanding an apology from him. As he tried to respond, some BJP members led by MLA Yudhvir Sethi rushed towards Mehraj, who told them "they are not Hindus".

However, they were prevented from approaching him, leading to noisy scenes and ruckus.

As BJP members demand an apology, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather clarified that he was not present in the House when the incident occurred.

"I will review the record. If you are saying that he has hurt religious sentiments with his remarks, I will condemn it and expunge it after verifying the records," he told the House.

Later, Malik said, "If my remarks have disturbed anyone, I apologise. I have no intention of hurting anyone's feelings." PTI AB MNK MNK