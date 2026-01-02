BJP seeks Congress explanation on Sabarimala gold loss case accused meeting Sonia Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI) The BJP on Friday asked the Congress to explain why UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony met Sonia Gandhi along with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP former state president K Surendran referred to a photograph that recently surfaced showing Unnikrishnan Potty and Govardhan, the trader who allegedly purchased gold diverted from the Sabarimala temple, standing with Sonia Gandhi.

He demanded a CBI probe in Sabarimala case.

“Who introduced Potty to Sonia Gandhi?” Surendran asked.

He alleged that it has now become clear that valuable antiques and idols from Sabarimala were stolen using the state government machinery, including the Devaswom Minister and Devaswom Board officials, with the intention of selling them in the international market.

“What was smuggled out of Sabarimala were priceless and invaluable antiques and idols,” he said.

Surendran further alleged that a top Congess leader is connected to people linked to the antique business abroad, claiming that the CBI had revealed this before a court in connection with another case.

According to him, attempts have also been made to smuggle such invaluable items from several prominent temples in Tamil Nadu.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case also suspects that the matter has been diverted into the trade of idols and antiques.

“It is becoming evident that the Sabarimala case has an international dimension. The ongoing SIT investigation is aimed at protecting several prominent persons,” Surendran alleged.

He claimed that after CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran was questioned in the case, the investigation team was changed out of fear that the probe would reach the higher levels of the government.

“Two prominent CPI(M) sympathisers in the police were included in the team. Through this, the government is trying to sabotage the probe. Realising that the investigation would reach the top of the government, efforts are being made to derail it,” he said.

Surendran said it was only due to strict court intervention that the investigation team proceeded to question and arrest several persons.

He added that developments in the case were moving in a direction that vindicates the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi had attacked Congress after the photograph of Sonia Gandhi, Potty, Govardhan, Prakash, and Antony emerged. PTI TBA TBA ROH