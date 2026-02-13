BJP seeks deployment of central forces for Jharkhand civic polls

Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Jharkhand on Friday demanded the deployment of central forces during the upcoming civic polls, alleging a "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

A delegation of the party, led by its state president Aditya Sahu, met State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari and placed before her the demand.

Addressing a press conference, Sahu alleged that law and order in the state has "completely collapsed" and a parallel administration was being run by criminals.

He expressed apprehension over the fairness of the polls under the prevailing circumstances.

Targeting the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, he accused its leaders of "widespread corruption and loot".

Sahu cited panic in Bokaro over rumours of child kidnapping, threats to the Ranchi Civil Court and the DC office, shooting incidents in Jamshedpur and Chutia in Ranchi, drunken driving attacks, and firing incidents in Ramgarh as evidence of increasing crimes.

He said central forces should be deployed at all sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths, as well as at strong rooms and counting centres.

He also stressed the need for continuous monitoring of polling and counting processes, alleging the possibility of misuse of the state police machinery to influence election outcomes.

Elections to 48 Urban Local Bodies will be held on February 23, while the votes will be counted on February 27.

Over 43.33 lakh voters, including 21.26 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

Civic polls in the state are not contested on the electoral symbols of political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.

A total of 4,304 polling booths have been set up for the elections, of which 896 have been identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive, officials said. PTI ANB SOM